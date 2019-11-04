Share This Story!
UK reduces its terror threat level to ‘substantial’
British officials now see an attack as likely rather than highly likely
Associated Press
Published 10:10 a.m. ET Nov. 4, 2019
London – Britain’s Home Office chief has downgraded the terrorism threat level from severe to “substantial.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel’s decision Monday means that the U.K. now sees an attack as likely rather than highly likely.
The threat level has been rated as severe for the past five years.
