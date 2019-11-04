London – Britain’s Home Office chief has downgraded the terrorism threat level from severe to “substantial.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s decision Monday means that the U.K. now sees an attack as likely rather than highly likely.

The threat level has been rated as severe for the past five years.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2019/11/04/uk-reduces-terror-threat-level-substantial/40543241/