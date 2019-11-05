Seoul, South Korea – South Korea says it has offered to send a delegation to check on facilities at a long-stalled joint tourist resort in North Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently ordered the destruction of South Korean-made hotels and other facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort, saying they appear “shabby” and “unpleasant-looking.”
Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Wednesday it sent a message proposing a delegation dispatch to conduct safety checks on those facilities.
Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min says North Korea hasn’t responded.
South Korea earlier proposed face-to-face talks on the issue. North Korea has rejected that and insisted on document exchanges.
South Korean-run tours to the mountain resort has been suspended since 2008 when a North Korean soldier fatally shot a South Korean tourist.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2019/11/05/south-korea-offers-visit-stalled-joint-tour-resort-north/40555647/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.