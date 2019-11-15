Paris – A dump of heavy snow in southern France has brought down power lines and trees, killing one person, and caused widespread traffic disruption.

Snow falls from trees on the road in Poleymieux au Mont d'Or, near Lyon, central France, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A dump of heavy snow in southern France has brought down power lines and trees, killing one person, and caused widespread traffic disruption. (Photo: Laurent Cipriani, AP)

The thick, sticky snow that started falling Thursday caused power cuts to 330,000 homes in six regions, from the Ardeche in the hills of the Massif Central to the Alps.

Authorities in the Isere region reported a man was killed by a falling tree.

