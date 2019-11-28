Kingston, Ontario –The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team of four investigators to the scene of the crash, where they’re examining and documenting the wreckage.

Personnel work at the site of a fatal plane crash in Kingston, Ontario, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019., as police and the Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the incident. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick, AP)

They’ve said the plane left Markham, Ontario, and was destined for the Kingston airport, but went down just a few miles from its destination.

Kingston Police Const. Ash Gutheinz said Thursday there’s “no indication” there were any survivors from the crash. Identities of the victims have not been released.

Gutheinz says the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while winds may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly “blustery.”

