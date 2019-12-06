The countries of the OPEC oil-producing cartel and ally Russia have agreed to cut crude production by an extra 500,000 barrels a day.

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak announced the decision Friday.

The group’s goal is to to support the price of fuel and energy around the world. But they also do not want to lose global market share to the United States, which keeps pumping more oil.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, center, minister of energy of Saudi Arabia, at the start of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo: Ronald Zak, AP)

The decision came after long talks at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna.

The price of crude has been held down in recent years by a resurgence in supplies from countries outside OPEC, particularly the United States.

The sticking point in the talks appeared to be how to share the cuts among the 14 OPEC countries and nations like Russia that have been coordinating their production with the cartel in recent years.

Saudi Arabia has been bearing the burden of the largest share of production cuts recently. But some countries have been producing more than their expected.

Analysts note that if countries are already not complying with the current agreement, voting for more cuts could be pointless.

Brent crude oil hovered near $63 per barrel Thursday. Prices have fluctuated throughout the year, reaching nearly $75 in April after U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela limited world supply, but lingering trade tensions between the U.S. and China dampened economic expectations pushed prices back down.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark crude, was trading above $58.

Even with the cut in production, there is more oil coming to market from non-OPEC nations, including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Norway and Guyana. That could make up for any cuts from OPEC and Russia, who will also be wary of not losing global market share by cutting output too much.

