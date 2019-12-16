Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Researcher freed from Iran urges release of other prisoners
Eric Tucker, Associated Press
Published 9:06 a.m. ET Dec. 16, 2019 | Updated 9:20 a.m. ET Dec. 16, 2019
Washington – A Princeton University scholar who was freed from Iran this month after three years in captivity said Monday that his release “is a victory of humanity and diplomacy across nations and political differences.”
Xiyue Wang and his wife, Hua Qu, said in a statement to The Associated Press that the family is doing well and is overjoyed by the support they have received. They say their joy is tempered by the fact that other prisoners remain in Iran.
Wang was released on Dec. 7 as part of a prisoner exchange that saw America release a detained Iranian scientist. It was a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Tehran and Washington after months of tensions.
“We urge world leaders to come together and find the compassion and common ground to free all political prisoners as soon as possible,” the couple said in the statement. “Where there is a will, there is a way.”
