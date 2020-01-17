Rome – Art experts have confirmed that have determined that a stolen painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery’s walls is Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady.”

A gardener at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in the northern city of Piacenza reported finding an art work last month while clearing ivy. “Portrait of a Lady” was stolen from the gallery nearly 23 years ago.

Police officers standing next to painting which was found inside a gallery's walls, in Piacenza, northern Italy. (Photo: Italian Police)

“It’s with no small emotion that I can tell you the work is authentic,” Piacenza Prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters Friday.

The portrait, of a young woman sensually glancing over her shoulder against a dreamy green background, was displayed on an easel and flanked by two police officers at a news conference.

An unidentified man showing a police officer a metal panel in which a painting was found, in Piacenza, northern Italy. (Photo: Italian Police)

The painting is a later work by the Austrian art nouveau master. Klimt painted it in 1916-17, and its disappearance had been one of the art world’s biggest mysteries.

Since it’s discovery, the work had been kept in a vault of a local branch of Italy’s central bank.

Two forensic police officers approaching a metal panel in which a painting was found, in Piacenza, northern Italy. (Photo: Italian Police)

