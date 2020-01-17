Mexico is considering a lottery to get rid of of the nation’s presidential jet, after a year of failed attempts to sell the aircraft.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said this week that Mexico is flying back the Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner, which has been stored in a California hangar since December 2018, just after he took office, to resume sale efforts.

Under the plan, the country would sell six million raffle tickets at 500 pesos each ($27). Lopez Obrador has said the plane is a poor use of resources in a country where many live in poverty.

This Dec. 3, 2018 photo provided by the Mexican Presidential press office shows the presidential airplane at the presidential hangar at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)

“There were two buyers from the U.S. One of them offered $125 million, but we can’t sell it below the valuation from the United Nations,” he said during this morning conference at Mexico City’s National Palace.

That bid fell 4% short of the aircraft’s estimated value. The U.N., commissioned by the Mexican government to appraise the presidential plane, put a $130 million tag on the aircraft, considerably below the price paid for it two administrations ago.

No One Wants to Buy Mexico’s $130 Million Presidential Jet

Lopez Obrador has also talked with the country’s richest man, Carlos Slim, about what to do with the plane. He is entertaining other options such as selling the plane to 12 shareholders, renting it by the hour or exchanging it for medical equipment from the U.S. government.

