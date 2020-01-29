Brussels – The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved the departure terms of the United Kingdom from the European Union – the final major decision in the four-year Brexit saga.

After an emotional final debate on Wednesday, legislators voted for the withdrawal agreement that will end Britain’s 47-year membership in the bloc. The vote was 621 to 49 in favor of the Brexit deal, with 13 abstentions.

European Union leaders and legislators started bidding farewell to the United Kingdom Wednesday, mixing warm words of love with hard-headed warnings to the country not to seek too many advantages during upcoming trade talks on a future relationship.

MEP from Finland Laura Huhtasaari, center, speaks ahead of a vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the final legislative step in the Brexit proceedings, during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Photo: Virginia Mayo, AP)

After Britain’s departure on Friday, the U.K. will remain within the EU’s economic arrangements until the end of the year though it won’t have a say in policy as it will not be a member of the EU anymore.

“We will always love you and you will never be far,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on a day when some legislators were moved to tears.

Britain is the first country to leave the EU and for many in Europe its official departure at 11 p.m. London time on Friday, Jan. 31 is a moment of enormous sadness and reduces the number in the bloc to 27.

The parliament’s chief Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt, said that “this vote is not an adieu,” adding that it is “only an au revoir.”

British European Parliament member Nigel Farage, left, and other pro-Brexit British MEP's wave the Union flags during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Photo: Francisco Seco, AP)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2020/01/29/eu-parliament-backs-uks-departure-terms-bloc/41106067/