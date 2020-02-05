Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Iran’s top leader says Mideast plan won’t outlive Trump
The Associated Press
Published 9:19 a.m. ET Feb. 5, 2020 | Updated 9:21 a.m. ET Feb. 5, 2020
Tehran, Iran – Iran’s top leader said Wednesday that Donald Trump’s Mideast plan will not outlive the president, state media reported.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first remarks since the plan was unveiled last week, predicted the deal will fall apart in Trump’s lifetime.
“This plan will die before the death of Trump,” he said. “Hence, the coming and going and expenditures for it, and unveiling it, is a stupid move.”
Khamenei said Iran will continue to support Palestinian armed groups as much as possible. “We believe armed Palestinian organizations will resist” the plan.
Trump’s plan for a solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict envisions a disjointed Palestinian state and turns over key parts of the West Bank to Israel.
Since 1979, when the Islamic Revolution brought hard-line Islamists to power in Iran, Tehran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israel militant groups like Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
