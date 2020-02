Tokyo – Japan’s health ministry said Wednesday that 39 new cases of a virus have been confirmed on the cruise ship that is quarantined at a Japanese port.

The update brings the total found on the Diamond Princess to 174 cases.

The U.S.-operated Diamond Princess is anchored as emergency vehicles stand by at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Japan's Health Ministry said Wednesday that 39 new cases of a virus have been confirmed on the cruise ship quarantined at the Japanese port. (Photo: AP)

The ship arrived at Yokohama Port near Tokyo on Feb. 3 and Japanese health officials began medical checks on all of the ship’s 3,700 passengers and crew after one previous passenger tested positive for the new virus, COVID-19.

The U.S.-operated Diamond Princess had completed a 14-day tour during which it stopped at Hong Kong and several other Asian ports before returning to Japan.

Japanese government and tour company officials have said they were notified by Hong Kong that an 80-year-old male passenger who got off the boat there later tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 is a coronavirus that emerged in China in December.

