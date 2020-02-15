Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
France records 1st death in Europe from coronavirus
The Associated Press
Published 9:02 a.m. ET Feb. 15, 2020
Paris – The French health minister has announced the first coronavirus death in Europe.
French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn says Saturday that “I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who had been hospitalized … since Jan. 25.”
The patient, a Chinese tourist from the province of Hubei, had a lung infection caused by the coronavirus. He arrived in France on Jan. 16, then was hospitalized on Jan. 25 under strict isolation measures. His condition deteriorated rapidly.
His daughter was also hospitalized but authorities say she is expected to recover.
