Paris – The French health minister has announced the first coronavirus death in Europe.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn says Saturday that “I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who had been hospitalized … since Jan. 25.”

People wearing masks play games Feb. 5 at a quarantined vacation center in Carry-le-Rouet, southern France, which is accommodating French citizens repatriated from the virus-hit city of Wuhan. (Photo: Daniel Cole, AP)

The patient, a Chinese tourist from the province of Hubei, had a lung infection caused by the coronavirus. He arrived in France on Jan. 16, then was hospitalized on Jan. 25 under strict isolation measures. His condition deteriorated rapidly.

His daughter was also hospitalized but authorities say she is expected to recover.

