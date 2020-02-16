A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:

In this Feb. 1, 2020, photo provided by Ian Lipkin, Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University, waits for his flight to Beijing at the Guangzhou airport in Guangzhou, China. (Photo: Guo Cheng, AP)

♦ Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

♦ Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death

♦ Macao: 10 cases

♦ Japan: 413 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

♦ Singapore: 75 cases

♦ Thailand: 34

♦ South Korea: 29

♦ Malaysia: 22

♦ Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death

♦ Vietnam: 16 cases

♦ Germany: 16

♦ United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

♦ Australia: 14 cases

♦ France: 12 cases, 1 death

♦ United Kingdom: 9 cases

♦ United Arab Emirates: 8

♦ Canada: 8

♦ Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

♦ India: 3 cases

♦ Italy: 3

♦ Russia: 2

♦ Spain: 2

♦ Belgium: 1

♦ Nepal: 1

♦ Sri Lanka: 1

♦ Sweden: 1

♦ Cambodia: 1

♦ Finland: 1

♦ Egypt: 1

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2020/02/16/coronavirus-infected-globally/111329646/