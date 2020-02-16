New virus has infected more than 69,000 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:
♦ Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
♦ Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death
♦ Macao: 10 cases
♦ Japan: 413 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
♦ Singapore: 75 cases
♦ Thailand: 34
♦ South Korea: 29
♦ Malaysia: 22
♦ Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death
♦ Vietnam: 16 cases
♦ Germany: 16
♦ United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
♦ Australia: 14 cases
♦ France: 12 cases, 1 death
♦ United Kingdom: 9 cases
♦ United Arab Emirates: 8
♦ Canada: 8
♦ Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
♦ India: 3 cases
♦ Italy: 3
♦ Russia: 2
♦ Spain: 2
♦ Belgium: 1
♦ Nepal: 1
♦ Sri Lanka: 1
♦ Sweden: 1
♦ Cambodia: 1
♦ Finland: 1
♦ Egypt: 1
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments