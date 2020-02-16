LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:

♦ Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

♦ Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death

♦ Macao: 10 cases

♦ Japan: 413 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

♦ Singapore: 75 cases

♦ Thailand: 34

♦ South Korea: 29

♦ Malaysia: 22

♦ Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death

♦ Vietnam: 16 cases

♦ Germany: 16

♦ United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

♦ Australia: 14 cases

♦ France: 12 cases, 1 death

♦ United Kingdom: 9 cases

♦ United Arab Emirates: 8

♦ Canada: 8

♦ Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

♦ India: 3 cases

♦ Italy: 3

♦ Russia: 2

♦ Spain: 2

♦ Belgium: 1

♦ Nepal: 1

♦ Sri Lanka: 1

♦ Sweden: 1

♦ Cambodia: 1

♦ Finland: 1

♦ Egypt: 1

