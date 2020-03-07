Milan, Italy – The Italian government is set to lock down the Milan region and several other northern areas to fight Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, according to a draft decree seen by Bloomberg.

The measures, in force until April 3, will ban entering or exiting the area and also movement inside it won’t be allowed if not for “undeferrable” business or health reason, the draft said. In the so-called “security zone” restrictive measures will include schools closures and suspending skiing and public events, and closing museums, swimming pools and theaters, according to the draft. Bars and restaurants will have to maintain a distance of at least a meter between people or will be closed. Work meetings have to be suspended.

People enjoy the good weather in a park in downtown Rome, Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020. (Photo: Domenico Stinellis, AP)

With Italy’s economy already at risk of recession before the outbreak, the crisis has all but paralyzed business activity in Lombardy – home to major companies including carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

The number of fatalities has risen to 233, with total cases increasing to 5,883, the third-highest in the world after China and South Korea. Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters the jump in the number of currently infected patients was in part due to more than 300 cases in the Lombardy region dating over several days from a laboratory in the town of Brescia that had not been counted previously.

More measures will apply across Italy, with nightclubs closed as well as pubs and betting halls, and bans on parties and public events. Newspaper Corriere della Sera reported earlier on the draft, which is expected to be approved by the government late Saturday or on Sunday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2020/03/07/italy-locks-milan-region-coronavirus-outbreak/111407290/