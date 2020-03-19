Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Rocket attack in northwest Syria kills 2 Turkish soldiers
Associated Press
Published 7:07 p.m. ET March 19, 2020 | Updated 8:00 p.m. ET March 19, 2020
Ankara, Turkey – Two Turkish soldiers were killed Thursday in a rocket attack in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.
A ministry statement said a third soldier was wounded in the attack, which it said was carried out by “radical groups.”
Turkey’s artillery units immediately mounted a powerful retaliation, the ministry said, but did not provide further details.
The attack comes two weeks after Turkey and Russia – which support opposing sides in the Syria conflict – agreed to a cease-fire in Idlib, halting a three-month air and ground campaign by the Syrian government in the rebel-held province.
The offensive killed hundreds and sent 1 million people fleeing toward the Turkish border. It also resulted in rare direct clashes between the Turkish military and Syrian government troops. Some 60 Turkish soldiers have been killed in Idlib since the start of February.
The Turkish defense statement did not identify the group it holds responsible for the attack.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2020/03/19/rocket-attack-northwest-syria-kills-turkish-soldiers/111435454/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments