The gunman who attacked two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in March last year unexpectedly pleaded guilty to all charges at a special hearing Thursday.

The defendant entered guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act, New Zealand Police said in a statement. The man, Australian Brenton Tarrant, had previously denied the charges.

Media film outside the Christchurch High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, March 26, 2020. One year after killing 51 worshipers at two Christchurch mosques, an Australian white supremacist accused of the slaughter on Thursday changed his plea to guilty. (Photo: Mark Baker, Associated Press)

In the worst massacre in New Zealand’s modern history, the lone gunman attacked the mosques on March 15 last year using modified semi-automatic weapons, and live-streamed the shootings to social media. The tragedy led to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government radically tightening the nation’s gun laws.

The defendant indicated early this week he wanted to be brought before the court, and appeared today via an audio-visual link from Auckland Prison, police said. He was remanded in custody until May 1 when a sentencing date will be considered, according to the statement.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2020/03/25/new-zealand-mosque-gunman-unexpectedly-pleads-guilty/5085088002/