Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless, Associated Press
Published 3:27 p.m. ET April 6, 2020 | Updated 3:33 p.m. ET April 6, 2020
London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.
Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” his office said in a statement.
It said Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2020/04/06/british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-moved-intensive-care/111522578/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments