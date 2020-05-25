Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Russia seeks 18 years for Michigan's Paul Whelan charged as spy
Jake Rudnitsky, Bloomberg
Published 9:01 a.m. ET May 25, 2020
Russian prosecutors asked for an 18 year sentence for Novi resident Paul Whelan, who is on trial in Moscow accused of spying, Interfax news agency reported, citing his lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov.
Whelan, 50, denies the allegations and claims he was set up by a Federal Security Service major who owed him 100,000 rubles ($1,400). He has been detained in Russia for 17 months on spy charges, which carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
The retired U.S. Marine was director of global security for auto parts supplier BorgWarner in Auburn Hills.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments