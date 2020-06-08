Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Iran dismisses Trump’s offer of nuclear talks as ‘political showboating’
Arsalan Shahla, Bloomberg
Published 7:52 a.m. ET June 8, 2020
Iran dismissed President Donald Trump’s offer of a better deal with the U.S. over its nuclear program as “nothing but political showboating.”
“The U.S. government knows what to do to achieve any successful diplomacy with Iran,” Ali Rabiei, spokesman for Iran’s government, said in a televised news conference Monday. “They have to rebuild everything they have destroyed unilaterally.”
In a tweet last week celebrating the return of an American citizen imprisoned in Iran – released as part of a swap deal with Washington – Trump offered the prospect of an agreement if the Islamic Republic didn’t wait to negotiate until after this year’s U.S. presidential election.
The prisoner exchange represented a rare sign of diplomacy between Washington and Tehran as the U.S. continues to ramp up sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. Two years ago, the Trump administration abandoned the 2015 pact that world powers negotiated with the Islamic Republic.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2020/06/08/iran-dismisses-trump-offer-nuclear-talks-political-showboating/111919794/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments