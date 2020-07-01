London – Britain’s foreign secretary has announced that residence rights for Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports will be extended to five years.

Dominic Raab told the House of Commons on Wednesday that the new rules will allow more than 3 million Hong Kongers the right to live and work in Britain without the current six-month limit. After five years in the U.K., BNO passport holders could apply for settled status and then apply for citizenship 12 months after that.

A man displays the Hong Kong colonial flag on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July. 1, 2020. (Photo: Kin Cheung, AP)

The announcement came after China imposed a sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong that Britain calls a flagrant breach of China’s international obligations and a clear and serious violation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Britain’s government estimates there are around 2.9 million British National Overseas passport-holders currently in Hong Kong. It says its extended residency rules would apply to them and their immediate dependents.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The UK has a historic and moral obligation to British Nationals Overseas in Hong Kong and we will honor our commitment to them.”

“China’s decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong is deeply regrettable. Now China have imposed this law we will launch a new immigration route for British Nationals Overseas and their families.

