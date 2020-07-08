London – A 20-meter (65-foot) crane collapsed onto a block of apartments under development and two houses in east London, injuring four people and leaving one person missing, authorities said Wednesday.

London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Graham Ellis said search-and-rescue crews were using specialized equipment to search the properties as part of “a complex rescue operation” on Wednesday afternoon.

The scene in Bow where a 20-metre crane collapsed on to a property leaving people trapped inside, in east London, Wednesday July 8, 2020. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski, AP)

The London Ambulance Service said four people were treated, including two people taken to the hospital with head injuries. Crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments were at the scene in the Bow neighborhood.

“This is a multi-agency response and is likely to be a protracted incident,” Ellis said.

Emergency personnel at the scene in Bow where a 20-metre crane collapsed on to a property leaving people trapped inside, in east London, Wednesday July 8, 2020. (Photo: Victoria Jones, AP)

