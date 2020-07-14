Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Russia seeks prison terms for 3 youth group members
Associated Press
Published 12:24 p.m. ET July 14, 2020 | Updated 12:39 p.m. ET July 14, 2020
Moscow – Russian authorities on Tuesday demanded prison terms for three members of a youth group charged with creating an extremist organization, in a case that elicited public outrage and has been seen as politically motivated.
A prosecutor has asked a Moscow court on Tuesday to sentence three members of a group dubbed New Greatness to six, 6 1/2 and 7 1/2 years in prison, and to hand four more members suspended sentences between four and 6 1/2 years.
Members of the group were arrested in 2018 on charges of creating an extremist organization aiming to overthrow the government. Defense lawyers maintained that undercover police agents had written the group’s radical program, effectively fabricating the case against young people with opposition views who were just meeting to discuss politics.
The arrests of the two youngest members – 17-year-old Anna Pavlikova and 19-year-old Maria Dubovik – prompted a mass protest in August 2018, after which the two teenagers were released under house arrest.
The case has been widely criticized by human rights advocates as a glaring example of politically motivated abuse of Russia’s anti-extremism laws.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/world/2020/07/14/russia-seeks-prison-terms-youth-group-members/112235352/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments