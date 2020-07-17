London – Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.

Guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 were followed, the palace said.

In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Britain's Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England. (Photo: Peter Byrne, AP, File)

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, had originally planned to marry the property tycoon on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

In this Friday Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (Photo: Steve Parsons, AP, File)

Friday’s ceremony had not been announced and images of the ceremony were not immediately released.

The families of the newlyweds have known one another for many years. The pair are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at the wedding of Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie.

Andrew and Sarah, who remain on very good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said at the time of Beatrice’s engagement that they were “thrilled” with the news.

Their younger daughter, Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

