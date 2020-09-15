Germany boosts own vaccine makers in race for COVID-19 jab

Associated Press

Berlin – Germany says it is providing up to 750 million euros ($892 million) to support three domestic pharmaceutical companies that are developing vaccines against the new coronavirus.

Science Minister Anja Karliczek said the government has already agreed to provide BioNTech and CureVac with 375 million euros and 230-million euros respectively to develop their mRNA-based vaccines.

Talks with a third company, IDT Biologika, are expected to conclude soon, she said. The company is developing a vector-based vaccine that delivers a coronavirus protein into cells to stimulate the body’s immune response.

The agreement with the three companies, which is tied to specific milestones, would guarantee Germany 40 million doses of vaccine. This comes on top of other vaccine supply agreements concluded through the European Union, of which Germany is a member.