12 dead, 11 hurt in truck-minibus collision in Russia

Associated Press
Moscow – Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured in the collision of a tractor-trailer and a minibus in central Russia.

An Interior Ministry statement said the collision took place Friday near Syzran in the Samara region about 450 miles southeast of Moscow.

This framegrab taken from footage provided by the RU-RTR Russian television shows the scene of the collision of a tractor-trailer and a minibus near Syzran in the Samara region, about 450 miles southeast of Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Preliminary information indicated the tractor-trailer skidded and veered into the oncoming lane.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe into the accident. The condition of the truck’s driver was not reported.

