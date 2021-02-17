British queen’s husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

Associated Press

London – Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It says the admission is “a precautionary measure.”

Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.