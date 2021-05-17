Erdogan attacks Biden for supporting Israel’s Gaza campaign

Firat Kozok and Cagan Koc

Bloomberg

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza Strip, risking further turmoil in ties with the U.S.

American military aid is enabling Israel’s aggression against Palestinians, who lack the resources to defend themselves, Erdogan said after chairing a cabinet meeting Monday.

Israel Goes After Hamas Commanders as It Vows to Press On

Ties between Turkey and the U.S. – both members of NATO – have been hurt by diplomatic rows, most recently over Biden’s decision to label 1915 killings of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire a genocide. The U.S. has also sanctioned Turkey over Erdogan’s purchase of the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

“We have seen Biden’s signature on a serious weapons sale to Israel,” Erdogan said, referring to reports of a recent military sale by the U.S. to its closes ally in the Middle East.

“Mr. Biden, you have sided with the Armenians on the so-called Armenian Genocide. Now you are, unfortunately, writing history with blood on your hands in this incident that led to a seriously out-of-proportion attack in Gaza,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader also slammed the Austrian state for supporting Israel, arguing that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government is trying to atone for the Holocaust by “making Muslims pay a price” for it.