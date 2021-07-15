Fully vaccinated Americans could enter Canada as of mid-August

Rob Giles

Associated Press

Toronto — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces on Thursday and released a readout of the call.

“The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” the readout said.

“He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.”

Pressure has been mounting for the U.S. and Canadian governments to lift or at least loosen restrictions at their shared border after 16 months.

Trudeau has taken a cautious approach. He initially said he'd relax the border rules only after at least 75% of Canadians got their first shot and 20% were fully vaccinated. Ottawa then raised that benchmark to 75% fully vaccinated.

Nearly 68% of Canada's population has received one dose, but only about 36% are considered fully vaccinated, according to figures released Friday.