Jamaica arrests Colombian as suspect in Haiti assassination

Associated Press

San Juan, Puerto Rico – A police superintendent in Jamaica told The Associated Press on Thursday that authorities have arrested a Colombian man they believe is a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Officials were still making calls to different embassies and ministers of foreign affairs to confirm details, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said.

She said police would release more information soon.

More than 40 suspects have been arrested so far in the presidential slaying, including 18 former Colombian soldiers and several Haitian police officers. Colombian authorities have said the majority of soldiers did not know the true nature of the operation.

Haitian authorities have said the mastermind behind the killing and the person or persons who financed it are still at large.

Moïse was fatally shot at his private home in a pre-dawn attack in which his wife was wounded.