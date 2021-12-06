US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

Three more missionaries captured by a Haitian gang in October were released Sunday night, according to Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio religious organization that organized the trip.

"Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits," a Monday statement from Christian Aid Ministries states. "As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details."

Members of a Michigan family, a mother and five children, were among the 17 missionaries captured in October. All the missionaries are from the United States or Canada.

Two hostages also were released Nov. 21, meaning 12 people are still in captivity. The first two freed were not members of the Michigan family, according to a source familiar with the release. It is unclear whether any Michigan missionaries were among those released Sunday.

The group was taken by a Haitian gang on Oct. 18 as they left an orphanage outside Port-au-Prince. The 400 Mawozo gang has taken responsibility for the kidnapping. The gang had demanded a $1 million ransom for each hostage.

More:Church tries 'to keep going' as Michigan family's hostage ordeal passes a month

"As announced on Friday, we would like to focus the next three days on praying and fasting for the hostages," Christian Aid Ministries said in the release. "Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released. We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones. Thank you for your prayer support."

ckthompson@detroitnews.com