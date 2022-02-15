Belgians can work 4-day week as full-time staff in new deal

John Martens and Lyubov Pronina

Bloomberg

Belgian employees won the right to perform a full work week in four days instead of the usual five without loss of salary, part of an agreement that aims to make Belgium's notoriously rigid labor market more flexible.

Employers will still have the right to turn down employees' requests for a condensed work week, on condition they explain their refusal in writing, Deputy Prime Minister and Labor Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne said Tuesday in Brussels. For companies, it will become easier to introduce evening and night work without prior agreement from all labor unions.