China leaves Russia’s war off front pages as Xi stays silent

Bloomberg

Chinese state media left Russia’s invasion of Ukraine off their front pages Friday as Beijing weighed its response, even as the outbreak of war in Europe dominated conversations on Chinese social media.

People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, put the war on the bottom of page three on Friday, carrying a small piece on Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s call with his Russian counterpart and criticism of the U.S. for “hyping” a military offensive that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the biggest conflict in Europe since 1945.