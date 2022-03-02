Suspected drugs seized at Blue Water Bridge weigh in at nearly 600 pounds

Canadian officials said Wednesday they seized nearly 600 pounds of suspected drugs on a truck that was entering Canada from Port Huron over the Blue Water Bridge in January.

They said a commercial transport truck arrived at the bridge's primary inspection booth on Jan. 13, 2022. Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency referred the truck for a secondary examination.

During the inspection, officers found large garbage bags and spare tires. Upon closer examination, they discovered packages of substances they suspected to be illegal narcotics. The agency said officers found and seized a total of about 265 kilograms, or about 584 pounds, of suspected heroin, suspected 2C-B, also known as pink cocaine, and suspected methamphetamines.

Royal Mounted Police arrested the truck's driver, Arshdeep Singh, 23, of Quebec City, Quebec. He faces several drug charges and his case is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia, Ontario.

