Hungary floats veto threat as EU works to ban Russian oil
Zoltan Simon
Bloomberg
Hungary would be ready to veto European Union sanctions on Russia's oil industry if the measures restricted Budapest's ability to import energy, according to a senior official in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.
The European Commission is set to propose a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year over its war in Ukraine, with restrictions on imports introduced gradually until then, Bloomberg reported Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.