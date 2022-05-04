Germany says it's ready to halt Russian oil after EU agrees to embargo
Arne Delfs and Michael Nienaber
Bloomberg
Germany threw its weight behind a European Commission proposal to impose a phased-in import ban on Russian oil to punish Moscow for its decision to invade Ukraine.
The transition period is sufficient to arrange alternatives, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters on Wednesday following a two-day cabinet retreat in Meseberg near Berlin. He added that disruptions could still be possible as Germany switched away from Russian supplies.