Israeli medics say 3 killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

Associated Press
Jerusalem – Israeli medics say at least three people were killed in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Police said they suspect it was a militant attack and that the assailant fled in a vehicle. Security forces set up roadblocks in the area around where the killings occurred, in the town of Elad, and a helicopter could be seen hovering over the area.

Israeli police cordon off an area after an attack in the cetral city of Elad, on May 5, 2022.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said three people were killed and four others were wounded; two of the wounded were in serious condition.

Israel marked its Independence Day on Thursday, a festive national holiday in which people typically hold barbecues and attend air shows.

The identity of the assailant was not yet known. But Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks, following a series of attacks in Israel, military operations in the occupied West Bank and violence at a major holy site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims.

