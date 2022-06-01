West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia

John Leicester and Frank Jordans
Associated Press
Kyiv, Ukraine – The U.S. and Germany pledged to send Ukraine some of the most advanced weapons yet as Russian forces waging a grinding offensive in the east Wednesday closed in on capturing a key city.

Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, and the U.S. planned to unveil a new weapons package later in the day that includes high-tech, medium-range rocket systems.

In this May 23, 2011, file photo a launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center, Wash.

The U.S. is trying to strike a balance by helping Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing weapons that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.

The Kremlin accused the U.S. of “pouring fuel on the fire.”

Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military, thwarting its effort to storm the capital and forcing Moscow to shift its focus to the industrial Donbas region in the east.

But as Russia bombards towns in its inching advance in the east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly pleaded for more and better weapons and accused the West of moving too slowly. Military analysts say Russia is hoping to overrun the Donbas before any weapons that might turn the tide arrive.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech during a debate at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Germany has come under particular criticism, both at home and from allies abroad, that it isn’t doing enough.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the surface-to-air IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are the most modern air defense system the country has. They can operate at longer ranges than the Cold War-era anti-aircraft equipment it previously provided.

“With this, we will enable Ukraine to defend an entire city from Russian air attacks,” he said. The radar systems Germany is sending will help Ukraine locate enemy artillery.

In addition to the rocket systems, the U.S. package will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapons, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, two senior administration officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the package before it was formally unveiled.

One official noted that the advanced rocket systems will give Ukrainian forces greater precision in targeting Russian forces inside Ukraine.

The U.S. has received assurances that Ukraine will not fire rockets into Russian territory, according to the senior administration officials. Medium-range rockets can generally can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow does not trust such assurances.

“We believe that the U.S. is deliberately and diligently pouring fuel on the fire,” he said.

Vasyl, 59, leans on a pile of bricks next to his heavily damaged house on May 31, 2022 in Kolychivka, Ukraine.
A burnt Ukrainian tank on May 31, 2022 in Kolychivka, Ukraine.
A burnt tank is seen in the overflowed Uhor river on May 31, 2022 in Kolychivka, Ukraine.

The announcements came as a regional governor said Russian forces now control 70% of Sievierodonetsk, a city that is key to Moscow’s efforts to complete its capture of the Donbas, where Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists have fought for years and where the separatists held swaths of territory even before the invasion.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Ukrainian and Russian forces were battling it out in the streets.

The only other city in Luhansk that the Russians have not yet captured, Lysychansk, is still fully under Ukrainian control, he said, but is likely to be next.

“If the Russians manage to take full control over Sievierodonetsk within two to three days, they will start installing artillery and mortars and will shell Lysychansk more intensively,” Haidai said.

Ukrainian servicemen take selfies as they prepare unexploded Russian ammunition for destruction in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
A burnt military vehicle is seen in the forest on May 31, 2022 near Ivanivka, Ukraine.
Apartment blocks destroyed during the Russian invasion wait to be demolished on May 31, 2022 in Borodianka, Ukraine. As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities. The towns around the capital were heavily damaged following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Kyiv.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile. said the country is losing between 60 and 100 soldiers a day in the fighting.

In southern Ukraine, a regional governor sounded a more positive note, saying Russian troops are retreating and blowing up bridges behind them.

“They are afraid of a counterattack by the Ukrainian army,” Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolayiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Jordans reported from Berlin. Associated Press writers Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

