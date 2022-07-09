Sri Lanka Parliament speaker: President to resign Wednesday

Krishan Francis

Associated Press

Colombo, Sri Lanka — The speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign as of Wednesday.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised statement Saturday that he informed Rajapaksa of a decision taken at a meeting of Parliamentary party leaders requesting he leave office, and he agreed.

However Rajapaksa will remain as president until Wednesday to ensure a smooth transfer of power, Abeywardena added.

The announcement came hours after protesters stormed the president's official residence to vent their anger over the country’s severe economic crisis. Protesters also broke into the prime minister's private residence and set it on fire.