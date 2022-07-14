Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 20 in Ukraine

Maria Grazia Murru
Associated Press
Kyiv, Ukraine – Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 20 people and wounded about 90 more Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said. The country’s president called the attack “an open act of terrorism” against civilians in locations without military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in Vinnytsia, which is located 268 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of the capital, Kyiv.

Rescuers work on a scene of damaged by shelling building next to a Soviet fighter jet MiG-21, a monument in honour of the Air Forces of Ukraine, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Russian missiles struck the city in central Ukraine, killing 17 people and wounding about 90 more Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service firefighters work to extinguish fire at a building damaged by shelling, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022.

A Russian submarine in the Black Sea fired Kalibr cruise missiles at the city, and three children were among the dead, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. The Russian military has not confirmed the strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at civilians. The strike happened as government officials from about 40 countries met in The Hague to discuss coordinating investigations and prosecutions of potential war crimes committed in Ukraine.

“Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Vinnytsia is one of Ukraine’s largest cities, with a population of 370,000. Thousands of people from eastern Ukraine, where Russia has concentrated its offensive, have fled there since the start of the war.

The missiles ignited a fire that spread to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot, officials said. Ukrainian police said people were reported missing. The governor of the Vinnytsia region, Serhiy Borzov, said Ukrainian air defense systems shot down another four missiles over the area.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a view of vehicles damaged by shelling in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work to extinguish fire at a building damaged by shelling, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Before the missiles hit Vinnytsia, the president’s office reported the deaths of five civilians and the wounding of another eight in Russian attacks over the past day.

One person was wounded when a missile damaged several buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv early Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said. A missile attack on Wednesday killed at least five people in the city.

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on July 14, 2022 shows rescuers working on a hotel and business center partially destroyed by missile strike in the city of Mykolaiv amid the Russian invasion of the country.

Russian forces also continued artillery and missile attacks in eastern Ukraine, primarily in Donetsk province after overtaking adjacent Luhansk. The city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, fell to Russian forces at the beginning of the month.

Luhansk and Donetsk together make up the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking region of steel factories, mines and other industries.

Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko urged residents to evacuate as “quickly as possible.”

“We are urging civilians to leave the region, where electricity, water and gas are in short supply after the Russian shelling,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “The fighting is intensifying, and people should stop risking their lives and leave the region.”

The British Defense Ministry said Thursday that despite continued shelling in the Donbas region, Russian forces did not make major territorial gains in recent days.

Alexander, also called Lityoha, commander of a ground squad in the trenches near the front line in eastern Ukraine, shows a wheat storage hangar destroyed by airstrikes, on July 13, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen drive a T-72 tank on the frontline in eastern Ukraine on July 13, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (
An Ukrainian soldier with nickname Grizzli with a tattoo written in Latin that says "Acts are stronger than words" is pictured in a trench near the front line in eastern Ukraine, on July 13, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The aging vehicles, weapons and Soviet-era tactics used by Russian forces do not lend themselves to quickly regaining or building momentum unless used in overwhelming mass – which Russia is currently unable to bring to bear,” the British ministry said.

Both the Russian forces and Ukrainian militaries are seeking to replenish their depleted stocks of unmanned aerial vehicles to pinpoint enemy positions and guide artillery strikes.

Both sides are looking to procure jamming-resistant, advanced drones that could offer a decisive edge in battle. Ukrainian officials say the demand for such technology is “immense” with crowdfunding efforts underway to raise the necessary cash for purchases.

