Death toll from boat capsize in Bangladesh rises to 41

Dhaka, Bangladesh – Rescuers recovered 17 more bodies on Monday from a boat that capsized while carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims in northern Bangladesh, raising the confirmed death toll to 41, police and news reports said.

Scores of people remained missing from the accident on Sunday, the largest Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The boat overturned while returning from a Hindu temple on the Karatoa River in Panchagarh district in northern Bangladesh, local police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda said. Twenty-four bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Huda said many people were able to swim ashore.

About 8% of the more than 160 million people in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are Hindu.