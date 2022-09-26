Death toll from boat capsize in Bangladesh rises to 41

The Detroit News
Dhaka, Bangladesh – Rescuers recovered 17 more bodies on Monday from a boat that capsized while carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims in northern Bangladesh, raising the confirmed death toll to 41, police and news reports said.

In this image made from a video, people conduct search operation in the River Karatoa where an overcrowded boat overturned, in Panchagarh, Bangladesh Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A boat carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims capsized Sunday in the river in northern Bangladesh, police said.

Scores of people remained missing from the accident on Sunday, the largest Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The boat overturned while returning from a Hindu temple on the Karatoa River in Panchagarh district in northern Bangladesh, local police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda said. Twenty-four bodies were recovered on Sunday.

In this image made from a video, people carry a dead body in Panchagarh, Bangladesh Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A boat carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims capsized Sunday in a river in northern Bangladesh, police said.

Huda said many people were able to swim ashore.

About 8% of the more than 160 million people in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are Hindu.

