Partial solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun

Maddie Burakoff
Associated Press
View Comments

Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.

The partial eclipse took about four hours. At its peak, the eclipse covered more than 80% of the sun.

A Camel herder is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Pushkar, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon’s path crosses in between the Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun’s light. In a partial eclipse, the three aren't perfectly aligned — so a crescent of the sun still peeks out.

A priest looks through a welding filter during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

The next solar eclipse is in April — a rare hybrid kind that will appear as a total eclipse across parts of Australia and Asia.

The sun is partially obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

View Comments