Berlusconi's will leaves $109 million to tycoon's last girlfriend

Daniele Lepido, Chiara Albanese
Bloomberg
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left €100 million ($109 million) to his partner Marta Fascina, in a sign of the close relationship built up between the young lawmaker and the tycoon-turned-politician near the end of his life.

The bequest to the 33-year-old Fascina was revealed when the will of Berlusconi, who died last month, was made public Thursday. The will's stipulations also include the ex-premier's plan to broadly pass his business empire over to his oldest heirs, according to a copy of the document seen by Bloomberg.

Family members of media mogul and former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, from left, son Luigi, daughter Marina, partner Marta Fascina, and daughter Barbara bid the last farewell to the casket containing the body of Silvio Berlusconi at the end of his state funeral outside the Milan's Gothic Cathedral in northern Italy, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Berlusconi, who died at the age of 86 after a long illness, also left €100 million to his brother Paolo. The ex-premier additionally left €30 million to Marcello Dell'Utri, a close political and business adviser who was once convicted of links with organized crime.

Silvio Berlusconi, leader of center-right, populist Forza Italia is flanked by his partner Marta Fascina at a polling station in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Milan, Italy.

Fascina, a lawmaker for Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, was in a relationship with the ex-prime minister for about three years and remained by his side during his final months.

Though a reserved figure who tends to shun the media, Fascina is expected to have a significant say over the future of the party, which faces a transformational phase with the death of its founder.

Berlusconi, who wed and divorced twice, never formally married Fascina, but the two celebrated a non-religious, unofficial ceremony to celebrate their union in 2022.

"Thank you, much love to all of you," Berlusconi wrote to his heirs, as part of his last will and testament.

