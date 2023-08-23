WORLD

North Korea conducts rocket launch in likely 2nd attempt to put spy satellite into orbit

Associated Press
Seoul, South Korea – South Korea said Thursday that North Korea has launched a long-range rocket.

South Korea’s military said in a statement that the launch involved what the North called “a space launch vehicle.” It gave no further details. But it is likely be the North’s second attempt to put a spy satellite into space.

This undated photo provided Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, by the North Korean government, Kim Jong Un, right, observes what it says the test-firing of strategic cruise missiles. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted.

Earlier this week, Japanese officials said North Korea told it that the North plans to launch a satellite in the coming days.

In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea had has since vowed to make a second attempt.

