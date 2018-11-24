Maggie St. Clair (Photo: michiganmarchingband.com)

Ann Arbor – The director of operations for the University of Michigan marching band has died on the day of the big game against Ohio State.

The university says Maggie St. Clair had a medical emergency and died Saturday before departing for the game. St. Clair took care of marching band operations behind the scenes. She worked at Michigan for 42 years.

In a statement, the band says St. Clair was the “heart of this organization for decades.” The band says St. Clair was a “leader and she was the best.”

We are devastated to share the sad news Maggie St. Clair's passing. Maggie was the director of operations for @umichband. She suffered a medical emergency this a.m. just before departing for the Ohio State game. Her husband Jerry, son Craig & family are in our hearts today. pic.twitter.com/alSd2siEYD — Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 24, 2018

