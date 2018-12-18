Laverne and Shirley, 1976 (Photo: Paramount/ABC)

New York – Penny Marshall, who starred in “Laverne & Shirley” before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, has died. She was 75.

Marshall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, said Marshall died in her Los Angeles home on Monday due to complications from diabetes. “Our family is heartbroken,” the Marshall family said in a statement.

Marshall starred as Laverne DeFazio, the Milwaukee brewery worker, alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley.” The series, which aired from 1976 to 1983, was among the biggest hits of its era.

It also gave Marshall her start as a filmmaker. She directed several episodes of “Laverne & Shirley” before making her feature film directorial debut in “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” the 1986 comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Her next film made Marshall the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million. Her 1988 hit comedy “Big,” starring Tom Hanks, was about a 12-year-old boy who wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old New York City man. The film earned Hanks an Oscar nomination.

Marshall reteamed with Hanks for “A League of Their Own,” the 1992 comedy about the women’s professional baseball league begun during World War II. That, too, crossed $100 million, making $107.5 million domestically.

Producer Garry Marshall and his sister, director Penny Marshall, watch Game Four in the National League Championship Series during the 2008 MLB playoffs on October 13, 2008 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo: Harry How / Getty Images, file)

A Bronx native, Marshall became a dedicated Los Angeles Lakers fan, and a courtside regular. Her brother Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, was also one of Hollywood’s top comedy directors. Penny Marshall was married to Michael Henry for two years in the 1960s and to the director Rob Reiner from 1971-1981. Their daughter Tracy Reiner is an actress; one of her first roles was a brief appearance in her mother’s “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

Actors Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams pose at a reception after a ceremony honoring each of them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 12, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Vince Bucci / Getty Images, file)

Marshall is also survived by her older sister, Ronny, and three grandchildren.

It also gave Marshall her start as a filmmaker. She directed several episodes of “Laverne & Shirley” before making her feature film directorial debut in “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” the 1986 comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Her next film made Marshall the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million. Her 1988 hit comedy “Big,” starring Tom Hanks, was about a 12-year-old boy who wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old New York City man. The film earned Hanks an Oscar nomination.

Director Ron Howard and actress Penny Marshall attend the first Annual Oceana Partners Awards Dinner December 3, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Vince Bucci / Getty Images, file)

Marshall reteamed with Hanks for “A League of Their Own,” the 1992 comedy about the women’s professional baseball league begun during World War II. That, too, crossed $100 million, making $107.5 million domestically.

A Bronx native, Marshall became a dedicated Los Angeles Lakers fan, and a courtside regular. Her brother Garry Marshall, who died in 2016, was also one of Hollywood’s top comedy directors. Penny Marshall was married to Michael Henry for two years in the 1960s and to the director Rob Reiner from 1971-1981. Their daughter Tracy Reiner is an actress; one of her first roles was a brief appearance in her mother’s “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

Buy Photo Penny Marshall has a cross-court conversation with Gary Payton on the bench during the first half as the Detroit Pistons take on the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida on May 29, 2006. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News, file)

Marshall is also survived by her older sister, Ronny, and three grandchildren.

–––

Celebrities offer their thanks, remembrances and condolences on the death of actress-director Penny Marshall, who died Monday at 75.

“I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her.” – Rob Reiner, who was married to Marshall from 1971 to 1981, via Twitter.

“I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was.” – “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik, via Twitter.

“Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend.” – Billy Crystal, via Twitter.

“I’m sad to read she has passed. Director, producer and actress who had the humor, wit and fortitude to stand equally with the boys in Hollywood. Goodbye Penny, we will miss you. RIP.” – actress Marlee Matlin, who shared a photo on Twitter in which she said she was emulating Marshall.

“Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them.” – Danny DeVito, via Twitter.

“Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed.” – Ava Duvernay, via Twitter.

“Mourning the loss of a funny, poignant, and original American voice. Penny Marshall was a pioneer in television and the big screen who understood humor comes in many forms and some of life’s deeper truths require a laugh. She will be missed.” – Dan Rather on Twitter.

“She was an incredible artist. Met her when I was a broke young actor. She gave me her court side seats to a Clippers game. “Here, I can’t watch them lose anymore.” I felt like such a big shot with my friends that night sitting in Penny Marshall’s seats watching the Clippers lose.” – actor Alan Tudyk, via Twitter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/obituaries/2018/12/18/actress-director-penny-marshall-dies-age/38761343/