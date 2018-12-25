Beverly Rosenthal (Photo: Family photo)

Birds and squirrels never went hungry around Beverly Rosenthal’s house.

“She loved animals,” said her husband of 58 years, Jerry Rosenthal. “If she caught a spider in the house, she wouldn’t kill it; she’d put it in her hands and take it outside. She didn’t want to kill anything.”

Mrs. Rosenthal of Oak Park died of complications from cancer in Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. She was 82.

Her husband said his wife was active well into her twilight years.

“She water-skied until her late 70s,” he said.

Mrs. Rosenthal was born on Feb. 29, 1936, and after she turned 80, she joked that since her birthday fell during a leap year, she was only 20-something.

She grew up in northwest Detroit and after graduating from Central High School, she worked for many years as a medical secretary for a Detroit doctor.

She met her future husband while she was in the hospital.

“She had kidney stones, and I went with a mutual friend to visit her,” he said. “After we left, I told my friend, ‘That’s the girl I’m going to marry.’ He said, ‘no, she’ll never get married.’ Well, we ended up being married for almost 59 years.”

Relatives say Mrs. Rosenthal spent hours clipping pet store coupons to ensure everyone in the family had plenty of pet food and birdseed. She also turned bland stones into mementos by painting animal faces on flat rocks and giving them to family.

In addition to her husband, other survivors include her son Mark; daughters Lynn Rosenthal and Debra Cummings; a granddaughter; and a grandson.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Hebrew Memorial Chapel, 26640 Greenfield, in Oak Park.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/obituaries/2018/12/25/beverly-rosenthal-loved-animals-so-much-didnt-want-kill-anything/2412444002/