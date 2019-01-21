Olga Loizon, founder of Olga's restaurant, died Monday, the company that bought Olga's Kitchen reported. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, The Detroit Ne)

The founder of Olga's Kitchen, which became an iconic Michigan business, died Monday at 92, the company said in an announcement.

Olga Loizon, who was born in Detroit, opened her first Greek sandwich shop in 1970. It would grow into a popular chain that, during its peak, would boast 50 restaurants.

The restaurant is known for its pita bread sandwiches, spinach pies and curly fries.

The death was announced by TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, which bought the chain in 2015.

Mark Schostak, executive chairman of the company, said Loizon's trademark was to leave everything she touched wrapped in love, from her sandwiches to meeting customers.

"While she will be dearly missed, her legacy will forever live on with Olga's kitchen," said Schostak.

Family members said they have heard countless stories from people about how much Loizon inspired them with her entrepreneurship.

"Her passion for her work and Olga's kitchen was unmatched, marketing for the brand at every turn," said a son, Bill Loizon.

