Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Kaye Ballard, boisterous singer and actress, dies at 93
A friend says that actress Kaye Ballard, co-star of the TV series “The Mothers-in-Law,” has died
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Kaye Ballard, boisterous singer and actress, dies at 93
Lynn Elber, Associated Press
Published 2:30 p.m. ET Jan. 22, 2019 | Updated 3:24 p.m. ET Jan. 22, 2019
Los Angeles – A friend says that actress Kaye Ballard, co-star of the TV series “The Mothers-in-Law,” has died. She was 93.
The friend, Marguerite Gordon, says Ballard died Monday night at her home in Rancho Mirage, California.
Ballard had been fighting kidney cancer, Gordon said Tuesday.
A boisterous comedian and singer as well as an actress, Ballard appeared in Broadway musicals and nightclubs from New York to Las Vegas.
She starred with Eve Arden in the 1960s sitcom “The Mothers-In-Law.” The series marked a high point in a career that began when Ballard was 12 and lasted into the 21st century.
A documentary on Ballard’s life and career premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival last week.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/obituaries/2019/01/22/kaye-ballard-boisterous-singer-actress-dies/38938395/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.