George Keros, one-time owner of Lafayette Coney Island, died at age 87. (Photo: Courtesy of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors)

The son of the founder of Lafayette Coney Island, George Keros, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at age 87.

Keros was born and raised in Detroit after his parents Vasili and Anastasia emigrated from Greece. According to an obituary listed on the Lynch & Sons funeral directors' website, Vasili opened Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit where a young George Keros was night manager in the early 1940s at only age 10.

Vasili Keros' brother Constantine "Gust" Keros was the founder of American Coney Island, which was the first of the two coneys to open at the corner of Lafayette and Michigan. American opened in 1917 and Lafayette followed in 1924.

After attending the University of Michigan and serving in the Korean War, George Keros married his wife Mary, in the 1960s and they moved to New York City. They soon moved back to Metro Detroit.

George Keros owned and operated the famed Lafayette Coney from his father's death in 1970 up until 1991 when he transferred ownership to his employees. According to his obituary, Keros was responsible for the proprietary chili and hot dog recipes that became to set Lafayette apart from other coney restaurants in the region.

Before he sold the restaurant, Keros and his family moved to Hopkinton, New Hampshire in 1985. In 2017 he moved to Naperville, Illinois where he lived up until his death.

Keros was predeceased by his wife Mary, daughter Serena Mary and brother Anthony. He is survived by his brother John, his sons Steven and William, daughters Leslie and Sandra and five grandchildren.

Visitation is set for 3-8 p.m. Friday at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks in Clawson. A funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward in Bloomfield Hills. Keros will be buried with military honors this spring in Hopkinton.

Memorial donations can be sent to Alternatives for Girls, 903 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit; alternativesforgirls.org or Capuchin Soup Kitchen,1820 Mount Elliott in Detroit; cskdetroit.org).

