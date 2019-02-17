New York – Lee Radziwill, the stylish jet setter and socialite who found friends, lovers and other adventures worldwide while bonding and competing with her sister Jacqueline Kennedy, has died. She was 85.

Anna Christina Radziwill told The New York Times her mother died Friday of natural causes.

The husky-voiced Radziwill shared her older sister’s affinity for fashion and globe-trotting. They were confidantes as young women, and Radziwill was a frequent guest at the White House during President John F. Kennedy’s administration.

“She had to travel a lot and liked to have me with her,” Radziwill wrote in “Happy Times,” a memoir published in 2001, seven years after her sister’s death. “Apart from mutual affection, I think our strongest bond was a shared sense of humor.”

But tensions emerged after Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

In 1968, Jackie wed the Greek billionaire Aristotle Onassis, whom Lee herself had once thought of marrying, only to have her sister urge her not to. Friends would say Radziwill felt betrayed.

Radziwill’s life apart from her sister was eventful She married a prince, Stanislas Radziwill of Poland, and had two children, Anthony and Anna Christina.

There were friendships with Gloria Steinem, Andy Warhol and Truman Capote.

During a brief acting career in the 1960s, critics panned her work in a stage production of “The Philadelphia Story” and a TV adaptation of the film “Laura.”

Born Caroline Lee Bouvier on March 3, 1933, in New York City, she was the second daughter of John V. Bouvier III and Janet Norton Lee.

Her first marriage to Michael Canfield ended in divorce and was later annulled.

